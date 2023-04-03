Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump indictment: Will there be cameras inside the courthouse?

Published 
Donald J. Trump
Associated Press

Trump arrives in NYC ahead of historic arraignment

Former President Donald Trump flew Monday from Florida to New York for his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges, as the nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was "not a playground for your misplaced anger."

NEW YORK (AP) - Former President Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was "not a playground for your misplaced anger."

For any New York defendant, poor or powerful, answering criminal charges means being fingerprinted and photographed, fielding basic questions such as name and birthdate, and getting arraigned. All told, defendants are typically detained for at least several hours.

There can be differences in where the different steps happen, how long they take, whether handcuffs come out and other particulars. A lot depends on the severity of the case and whether defendants arrange to turn themselves in.

But there is no playbook for booking an ex-president with U.S. Secret Service protection. Agents are tasked with the protection of former presidents unless and until they say they don’t need it. Trump has kept his detail, so agents would need to be by his side at all times.

Will there be cameras inside the courtroom? 

A source familiar with the matter tells Fox News that former President Donald Trump's defense attorneys oppose having cameras inside the courtroom. 

Will there be protesters? 

Meanwhile, officials haven't seen an influx of people coming into the city, as was the case in Washington in the days before a mob of Trump supporters overran the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Still, they warned that possessing a weapon in certain areas of the city, including near courthouses, is a crime.

One of Trump’s staunchest defenders in Congress, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, was helping organize a Tuesday morning rally at a park across from the courthouse where Trump will appear, and Mayor Adams took the unusual step of calling her out by name.

NYC Mayor Adams tells public to 'control yourselves' during Trump arraignment | LiveNOW from FOX

New York City Mayor Eric Adams urges protesters to control themselves as former President Trump will travel from Florida to New York to be arraigned in Manhattan. He was indicted last Thursday.

"Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she’s stated she’s coming to town," Adams said. "While you’re in town, be on your best behavior."

Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week. The investigation is scrutinizing six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics. Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.