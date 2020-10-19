DOJ, Minneapolis leaders announcing national policing initiative Tuesday

article

Officials from the Department of Justice are announcing a new national policing initiative in Minneapolis Tuesday morning.

In a release, the DOJ says it will announce the new national policing initiative and agreement with the Minneapolis Police Department at a news conference at 10 a.m.

Assistant Attorney General Eric S. Dreiband and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan will join U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo at the news conference.