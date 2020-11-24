Doing virtual Thanksgiving? Here are ways to stay connected
(FOX 9) - Many Minnesotans plan to heed experts’ advice and gather with friends and family virtually this Thanksgiving.
A few major video chat platforms, like Skype, Google Meet and Zoom, are some obvious options available to all users.
In fact, Zoom is lifting its 40-minute limit for Thanksgiving so you can stay together longer.
Here are a few options your holiday clan can use:
- Zoom
- FaceTime (Apple)
- Google Meet/Duo
- Skype
- Houseparty
- Facebook Messenger/Portal
- Discord
- Snapchat
- Marco Polo (Not live video. They call it "Walkie Talkie" video.)
All of these platforms are free to use after creating an account.