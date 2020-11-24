Expand / Collapse search

Doing virtual Thanksgiving? Here are ways to stay connected

Valerio L. M. talks with his granfather Remigio by whatsapp videocall on March 19, 2020 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Massimo Cavallari/Getty Images)

(FOX 9) - Many Minnesotans plan to heed experts’ advice and gather with friends and family virtually this Thanksgiving.

A few major video chat platforms, like Skype, Google Meet and Zoom, are some obvious options available to all users.

In fact, Zoom is lifting its 40-minute limit for Thanksgiving so you can stay together longer.

Here are a few options your holiday clan can use:

 All of these platforms are free to use after creating an account.  