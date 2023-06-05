Dog jumps kennel wall to be with friend at shelter: Video

Two dogs up for adoption in Minneapolis will hopefully go to the same home after proving they are inseparable.

A wall couldn't stop one determined dog, named Brenda, from being with her buddy, Linda. Friends of Minneapolis Animal Care and Control shared a video of Brenda climbing over the wall to be with Linda.

They came into the shelter together as strays. After Brenda escaped her kennel, staff put both dogs together in a larger kennel while they wait to be adopted.

Friends of Minneapolis Animal Care and Control says both dogs are friendly, but they also love each other and would love a home together, adding "Brenda has been a helper in dog playgroups. Linda is a happy co-exister."

You can find adoptable pets here.