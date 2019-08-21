DNR stocks the live fish exhibit at the Minnesota State Fair

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Minnesota DNR stocked its local fish exhibit Wednesday morning at the Minnesota State Fair.

DNR staff stocked the Minnesota State Fair outdoor fish pond and indoor fish tanks Wednesday morning at the fairgrounds.

The DNR says three dozen species of native Minnesota fish were added to the exhibits including the popular sunfish and sturgeon.

Paddlefish have also been popular to guests. The long, paddle-like bills on the fish make them stand out. They are found in the St. Croix River and in the lower Mississippi River below Minneapolis, too. They can reach nearly 200 pounds.

The first live fish exhibit opened in 1905 using aquariums purchased from the 1904 World’s Fair.