The Brief The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $21 million for Blue Earth County Public Works to remove Rapidan Dam and restore the surrounding area. FEMA officials say severe storms and floods in June 2024 damaged the dam and nearby public infrastructure in Blue Earth County. FEMA said the work includes removing the dam, restoring both banks of the Blue Earth River and building a parking area at the bottom of the river.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday it has approved more than $21 million to help Blue Earth County remove Rapidan Dam and restore the damaged area.

FEMA funding for Rapidan Dam

Local perspective:

FEMA said the award goes to Blue Earth County Public Works after severe storms and floods in June 2024 damaged public infrastructure in the county.

During the 2024 severe weather event, FEMA said Rapidan Dam suffered a partial failure and was overtopped. FEMA said a new channel formed around the west abutment, leading to loss of surrounding land and property.

By the numbers:

FEMA said the approval totals more than $21 million. Officials say the long-term plan includes demolishing Rapidan Dam, restoring both banks of the Blue Earth River at the dam site and constructing a parking area at the bottom of the river.

How the recovery money works

The backstory:

FEMA officials say the money is being distributed through its Public Assistance program.

According to FEMA, the Public Assistance program helps state and local governments and eligible private nonprofits pay to repair, replace or restore disaster-damaged infrastructure.

What's next:

FEMA officials said this award is one example of billions of dollars it has provided to support and empower local communities as they recover and rebuild stronger from recent natural disasters. FEMA said it is committed to supporting states as they lead recovery from hurricanes, severe storms, tornadoes and wildfires while also becoming more resilient to future disasters.