DNR investigates cause of fish kill at Isanti County lake

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says lake temperature and low oxygen likely contributed to recent fish kill at a lake.

The sheriff's office says they received a number of reports about the dead fish on Lake Francis. Deputies say they reached out to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to look into the incident.

The DNR says it appears "lake temperature along with low oxygen levels is the main cause for the kill." The DNR also noted that they also discovered plankton algae that could be dangerous to pets and livestock on the lake. https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/aquatic_plants/algae/plankton_algae.html

Lake Francis is located off County Road 5 NW about four miles west of the City of Isanti.