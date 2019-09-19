DNR: Check your lifts and docks for invasive species when removing them from the water this fall
(FOX 9) - When taking boats, trailers, docks and lifts out of the water this fall, the DNR is reminding water-goers to remain vigilant about invasive species.
The Minnesota DNR said it is especially important after several new zebra mussel confirmations in recent years were reported by people removing water equipment in the fall.
Minnesota has a law requiring docks and lifts to be out of the water for at least 21 days before being put into another body of water. Anyone transporting a dock or lift to another location for storage or repair need a permit in order to help prevent the spread of these invasive species.
Here are some steps the DNR recommends taking when you remove water equipment this fall:
- Look on the posts, wheels and underwater support bars of docks and lifts, as well as any parts of boats, pontoons and rafts that may have been submerged in water for an extended period.
- Hire DNR-permitted lake service provider businesses to install or remove boats, docks, lifts and other water-related equipment. These businesses have attended training on Minnesota’s aquatic invasive species laws and many have experience identifying and removing invasive species.
- Contact your area DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if you think you have discovered an invasive species that has not already been confirmed in your lake.