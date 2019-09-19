DNR: Check your lifts and docks for invasive species when removing them from the water this fall

article

When taking boats, trailers, docks and lifts out of the water this fall, the DNR is reminding water-goers to remain vigilant about invasive species.

The Minnesota DNR said it is especially important after several new zebra mussel confirmations in recent years were reported by people removing water equipment in the fall.

Minnesota has a law requiring docks and lifts to be out of the water for at least 21 days before being put into another body of water. Anyone transporting a dock or lift to another location for storage or repair need a permit in order to help prevent the spread of these invasive species.

Here are some steps the DNR recommends taking when you remove water equipment this fall: