Live updates: DNC schedule today and list of speakers

Below is a daily schedule for the DNC events and list of speakers.

Monday, Aug. 19

7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Delegation breakfasts

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Morning press briefing at McCormick Place

9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.: Caucus and council meetings at McCormick Place

4 p.m.: Doors open at United Center

5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Main programming at United Center

Monday’s theme is For the People. The headline speaker of the night will be President Joe Biden. Others speakers include First Lady Jill Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Delegation breakfasts

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Morning press briefing at McCormick Place

9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.: Caucus and council meetings at McCormick Place

4 p.m.: Doors open at United Center

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Main programming at United Center

Tuesday’s theme is A Bold Vision for America's Future. The headline speaker of the night will be former President Barack Obama. Other speakers will include former First Lady Michelle Obama Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Tuesday’s programming will include the ceremonial roll call of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. During the roll call, all 57 delegations will deliver remarks from the United Center floor and cast ceremonial votes for Harris and Walz as the Democratic nominees for President and Vice President of the United States.

Harris officially became the Democratic Party’s nominee for president on Aug. 6 after receiving a majority of votes on the virtual roll call.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Delegation breakfasts

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Morning press briefing at McCormick Place

9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.: Caucus and council meetings at McCormick Place

4 p.m.: Doors open at United Center

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Main programming at United Center

Wednesday’s theme is A Fight for Our Freedoms. The headline speaker will be Vice Presidential nominee Walz, giving his acceptance speech for the nomination. Other speakers will include former President Bill Clinton, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Thursday, Aug. 22

7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Delegation breakfasts

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Morning press briefing at McCormick Place

9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.: Caucus and council meetings at McCormick Place

4 p.m.: Doors open at United Center

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Main programming at United Center

Thursday’s theme is For Our Future. The headline speaker will be Vice President Kamala Harris, giving her acceptance speech for the Democratic nominee.

Friday, Aug. 23

Democratic National Committee Meeting McCormick Place.