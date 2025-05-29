Disappearance of Manny Collins: Uncle of missing teen speaks out

The Brief Investigators collected evidence from the apartment where missing 16-year-old Manny Collins was last staying with his father, as the search for the teen continues. Manny’s uncle, Mike Wilson Jr., believes the teen is alive and possibly being held against his will. He accuses Collins’ father of not cooperating with the investigation. Authorities are still following leads and may conduct formal searches with additional help in the coming days.



Investigators returned Thursday afternoon to the apartment building where 16-year-old Manny Collins was last known to be staying with his father, walking out with what appeared to be evidence bags as the search for the missing teen continues.

Manny Collins' uncle speaks out

What they're saying:

"I love him, and I’m not letting up. I’m not letting up," said Mike Wilson Jr., Collins’ uncle.

Wilson said he believes his nephew is still alive but may be held against his will. He has reached out to his estranged brother—Collins’ father—but said his brother is not cooperating with investigators.

"My nephew is missing, and the last person he was seen with—it’s not rocket science," Wilson said. "We’re not building rockets, man. It’s common sense. He’s yelling, ‘I need a lawyer, I need a lawyer.’"

Wilson said he and Collins have a close relationship and speak frequently. He said Collins never indicated that his father was violent, but noted the two have had disagreements about religion. It remains unclear if those differences are connected to the teen’s disappearance.

"If you’ve got a soul, if you’ve got a heart, why would you want to be a part of something like that?" Wilson said. "Why would you even want to put somebody through that?"

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that investigators are continuing to follow leads and are working to identify potential search areas. The agency said it may request additional assistance for future formal searches.

"All roads point to one thing," Wilson said. "I just want my nephew to come and enjoy his summer so we can do these bike rides and go to the lake, man, and just chill. That’s what he likes to do, and that’s what I like to do."

Manny Collins reported missing

The backstory:

Collins has been missing for nearly three weeks. He was last seen on May 8 in the area of University Avenue and 49th Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins' mom, Ashley Berry, said he was staying with his father at the time.

Collins is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a ribbed tank top with red/black plaid pants.

Coordinated searches have been conducted around the neighborhood and at nearby parks, but Collins has not been located. Authorities say forensic evidence has been collected and is currently being processed.

READ MORE: Disappearance of Manny Collins: What we know so far

Investigators interviewed several individuals, including Collins' father, but law enforcement would not comment on whether he was cooperating.

Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise said they have some investigative leads and a person of interest in Collins' disappearance. He would not identify this individual to "protect the integrity of the investigation" but said so far, this person has "not been helpful." No one has been arrested or formally charged.

The sheriff added that they don’t believe there is a threat to the community, and this incident is specific to Collins, but "nothing is off the table at this point."