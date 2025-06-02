Disappearance of Manny Collins: Police share latest on the search

The Brief Authorities provided an update about their investigation into Manny Collins on Monday, saying they are interviewing additional people and following up on leads. Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., 16, was last seen on May 8 in Columbia Heights. Police had said Collins went missing "against his will."



Authorities say they have interviewed additional people in connection to the disappearance of Manny Collins, who went missing "against his will" nearly a month ago.

The latest on Manny Collins' disappearance

What they're saying:

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Columbia Heights Police Department on Monday provided an update on the investigation into 16-year-old Collins' disappearance, saying they are using all available resources to "bring answers to Manny's loved ones and community."

"Detectives are canvassing areas of interest. Forensic testing of possible evidence is ongoing. Additional people have also been interviewed and leads continue to be followed up. Larger searches are being considered, and we will reach out to the public if assistance is needed. To protect the integrity of the investigation, public details are limited. As more public details become available, we will share them," the update said.

What we know so far about Manny Collins

The backstory:

Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., 16, has been missing for nearly three weeks. He was last seen on May 8 in the area of University Avenue and 49th Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins' mom, Ashley Berry, said he was staying with his father at the time.

Collins is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a ribbed tank top with red/black plaid pants.

Coordinated searches have been conducted around the neighborhood and at nearby parks, but Collins has not been located. Authorities say forensic evidence has been collected and is currently being processed.

Investigators interviewed several individuals, including Collins' father, but law enforcement would not comment on whether he was cooperating.

Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise said they have some investigative leads and a person of interest in Collins' disappearance. He would not identify this individual to "protect the integrity of the investigation" but said so far, this person has "not been helpful." No one has been arrested or formally charged.

The sheriff added that they don’t believe there is a threat to the community, and this incident is specific to Collins, but "nothing is off the table at this point."

Timeline:

Here are the key dates authorities have mentioned so far in the search for Collins.

May 8: Collins was last seen near the area of the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins' mother reported she last heard from her son in a text at around 4 a.m.

May 11: Collins' mother said that her son’s phone turned on for about three minutes before shutting off again. Police added there has been no activity from Collins' phone or social media since he was reportedly last seen.

May 12: A patrol officer with the Columbia Heights Police Department took a missing person’s report and passed it onto investigators, who started looking into the case.

May 13: The Minnesota BCA issued a missing persons alert for Collins.

May 15: Based on some of the facts investigators uncovered, police said they contacted the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office to get assistance from their criminal investigation unit.

May 28: Family members and law enforcement Family members and law enforcement held a press conference on the teenager's disappearance , saying they believe he went missing against his will.

June 2: Authorities provide an update about the investigation into Collins' disappearance, saying they have interviewed additional people and have followed up on leads, though details were vague.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about Manny is asked to submit tips to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's tip line at 1-877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us.