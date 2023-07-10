DFL representative arrested on suspicion of DWI over weekend

article

A DFL House Representative was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of drunk driving in Kanabec County.

Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, was pulled over by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper at 6:09 p.m. on July 7 on Highway 23 in Arthur Township, according to an incident report.

According to the report, a trooper was looking for a Lincoln MKZ involved in a complaint of an individual drinking in a liquor store parking lot, which was called in to Kanabec County dispatch.

The trooper observed the vehicle did not have a front license plate, expired registration on the rear license plate and appeared to be weaving within its lane.

A traffic stop was made, with the driver being identified as Wolgamott. During the trooper’s interaction with Wolgamott, the trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment, according to the report.

Following the trooper’s investigation, Wolgamott was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while impaired.

Wolgamott was subsequently booked at Kanabec County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI.