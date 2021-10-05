DFL House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler running for Hennepin County Attorney

article

DFL House Majority Leader has entered the race for Hennepin County Attorney in 2022.

Winkler, who currently represents Golden Valley, St. Louis Park and Plymouth in the state Legislature, joins former chief public defender Marty Moriarty in vying to replace outgoing county attorney Mike Freeman who has held the position since 2007. Freeman announced last month he is not seeking re-election.

"People in Hennepin County are frustrated that their leaders have not delivered basic public safety needs for our communities," Winkler said in a press release. "I’m running for County Attorney because we need progressive leadership that will bring people together around a common vision for addressing public safety and racial justice."

Winkler says strengthening public safety, increasing police accountability and criminal justice reform will be priorities if he wins office.

Tuesday's announcement means Winkler will not run for a new term in the Legislature.