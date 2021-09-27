Former public defender Mary Moriarty announces run for Hennepin County Attorney

article

Former Hennepin County chief public defender Mary Moriarty announced she is running for Hennepin County Attorney in 2022.

Moriarty served as Hennepin County’s chief public defender from 2014 to 2020.

The announcement came after Mike Freeman, who held the role for 24 years (1991-1999 and 2007 to present), said he would not seek re-election in 2022.

Moriarty released a statement on Twitter that reads:

I am proud to announce my candidacy for the office of Hennepin County Attorney in the 2022 election.

I have met with countless community leaders and advocates over the past few months. Through those conversations, it has become clear to me that trust in the Hennepin County Attorney has eroded.

I will work tirelessly to restore that trust by being transparent, accountable, and accessible to the community.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office could be a powerful partner to lead transformational reform in the criminal legal system, but we need a leader who has the experience, vision, and courage to create meaningful and lasting change.

I believe I can be that leader on behalf of all Hennepin residents. I look forward to earning your support in the coming months.