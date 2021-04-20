Expand / Collapse search

Derek Chauvin wrote attorney's phone number on his hand

Derek Chauvin Trial
FOX 9
Black ink on Chauvin's left hand is his attorney's phone number, FOX 9 has learned.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sources say Derek Chauvin wrote his lawyer’s phone number on his hand before being handcuffed and taken from the Hennepin County Courtroom Tuesday.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder and Judge Peter Cahill revoked his bail after the verdict was read Tuesday afternoon. He was convicted of all three charges he faced.

Derek Chauvin handcuffed after judge revokes bail following guilty verdict

After the judge revoked his bail, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is led away from the courtroom in handcuffs following a guilty verdict on all charges.

The ink on his left hand was visible as he was being removed from the courtroom. The number was attorney Eric Nelson’s, who provided his defense throughout the trial.

Chauvin’s sentencing date has not been set, but Cahill said it would be around two months from Tuesday.

For all three charges, he faces a maximum of 75 years in prison. Chauvin is 45 years old.  