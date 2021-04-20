Derek Chauvin wrote attorney's phone number on his hand

article

Sources say Derek Chauvin wrote his lawyer’s phone number on his hand before being handcuffed and taken from the Hennepin County Courtroom Tuesday.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder and Judge Peter Cahill revoked his bail after the verdict was read Tuesday afternoon. He was convicted of all three charges he faced.

The ink on his left hand was visible as he was being removed from the courtroom. The number was attorney Eric Nelson’s, who provided his defense throughout the trial.

Chauvin’s sentencing date has not been set, but Cahill said it would be around two months from Tuesday.

For all three charges, he faces a maximum of 75 years in prison. Chauvin is 45 years old.