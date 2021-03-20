Deputies suspect murder-suicide shooting after 2 bodies discovered in Rockford, Minnesota

Deputies say reports of a vehicle left running led investigators to the scene of a murder-suicide Friday evening in Wright County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, neighbors along the 4000 block of Woodhill Court in the City of Rockford reported an unoccupied vehicle that had been left running for more than an hour around 8:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived to check it out, they say they found the bodies of a man and woman who had been shot inside a home.

Deputies say they believe the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself. The relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown but investigators say they knew each other.

The sheriff says further details along with the identities of the suspect and victim will be released at a later date.

