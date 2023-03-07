Expand / Collapse search
Deputies: Suspect in triple homicide in Chisago County found dead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:48PM
Chisago County
FOX 9

FISH LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Deputies say the suspect believed to be responsible for the slaying of three family members in Chisago County, Minnesota is dead.

In a media update released Tuesday night, deputies identified the victims in the shooting as Kirk Mattson, age 47, Denise Mattson, age 68, and Darrell Mattson, age 73. They were discovered dead from gunshot wounds inside a home in Fish Lake Township Sunday morning.

Deputies had been called to the house off Brunswick Road for a welfare check requested by a family member when the victims were discovered.

In the update, deputies said the suspect in the killings had been found dead on Saturday, hours before the victims were discovered, in Hennepin County. The identity of the suspect and the circumstances of their death have not been disclosed..

The suspect's relationship to the victims is also not yet known, but deputies say the shootings do not appear to be random and there doesn't appear to be an ongoing threat.