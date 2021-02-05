Deputies: Man plowed stolen truck through front of convenience store, stole pack of cigarettes

Deputies are searching for a man they say stole a truck then rammed it into a Mille Lacs County business early Wednesday morning to steal a pack of cigarettes.

Surveillance video shows the driver smashing the truck through the front of the D&L Express convenience store on Highway 23 in Foreston, Minnesota around 1 a.m.

In the video, the man, wearing a mask, white hoodie and jeans, exit the truck after crashing into the store.

Video shows the man smashing through the front of the D&L Express on Highway 23 in Foreston, Minn. (Mille Lacs Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

Once inside, the man hops the counter and appears to be looking througha cigarette pack holder. Once he finds what he wants, he walks back out and runs away on foot, leaving behind the truck and the wreckage he caused.

According to deputies, the pack of cigarettes was all the man took.

Deputies also released a video of a second vehicle that was seen near the store. They are looking to speak with that driver.

Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact Investigator Al Tutland at 320-983-8426 or the Mille Lacs County Dispatch Center at 320-983-8257.



