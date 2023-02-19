Expand / Collapse search
Deputies: Man killed after crash into snowbank in Circle Pines

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:40PM
Circle Pines
FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after an overnight crash in Circle Pines, Minnesota where deputies say his vehicle crashed into a snowbank before rolling over.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday just outside the Centennial Lakes Police Department on North Road. Deputies say an officer in the police station's parking lot witnessed the crash.

Deputies say a man was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover. First responders attempted to revive the victim, but say he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

.The crash is now under investigation by police. The victim has not yet been identified.