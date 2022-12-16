Deputies fatally shoot man after hours-long standoff in New Auburn

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a deadly police shooting in New Auburn that occurred Wednesday night.

Friends and community members identified the man who was killed as 34-year-old Brent Alsleben.

According to authorities, Sibley County deputies responded to a welfare check on Wednesday afternoon, and Alsleben was shot 10 hours later.

The BCA hasn't said why authorities pulled the trigger.

Court documents show guardianship was given to Alsleben's mom and sister three days prior to the shooting, with the records describing struggles with his mental health.