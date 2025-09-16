Department of Public Safety to assist Minneapolis police in crime reduction

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is going to partner with Minneapolis police to reduce crime in the city. The partnership comes after two mass shootings in Minneapolis this week. Minnesota State Patrol Troopers will be patrolling areas where extra visibility could deter crime.



DPS partnering with Minneapolis police

What we know:

DPS announced Tuesday that it will be answering Minneapolis Police Department's (MPD) call for aid.

DPS will be partnering with MPD to increase patrols to increase visibility in areas where it will help reduce crime. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says State Patrol troopers will be patrolling Lake Street in Minneapolis, where two mass shootings happened Monday.

The partnership is a part of a Joint Powers Agreement between DPS and MPD.

What they're saying:

"The violence people have recently experienced is heartbreaking and unacceptable," said DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson. "We remain committed to working alongside our partners in and around Minneapolis to address violent incidents. Our divisions are coordinating to provide resources and continuing the work we’ve done throughout the summer to help protect the city’s residents, visitors and businesses."

"Our dedication to public safety is a reflection of our commitment to help the people who need it," Jacobson said. "In addition to these enforcement efforts, other divisions such as our Office of Justice Programs are working tirelessly to answer the calls for help. We are proud to serve and join in efforts to fight violence that shakes our community’s sense of security."

O'Hara spoke about the possibility of President Donald Trump sending the National Guard to Minneapolis.

"I have no indication that would happen. Typically, what should happen is we should exhaust getting assistance from other law enforcement in the state," O'Hara said.

O'Hara said they are getting assistance from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the BCA. O'Hara said the city does not need the National Guard yet.

Mass shootings on Lake Street

The backstory:

As many as seven people were injured, with three having life-threatening injuries, after a mass shooting Monday night at a homeless encampment near 28th and East Lake Street. That happened about 12 hours after a mass shooting that left five people injured near the Lake Street transit station at Lake Street and Stevens Avenue. One victim there sustained what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.