Mass shooting at Minneapolis homeless encampment injures 8 people

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a second mass shooting within 12 hours. The latest shooting happened Monday night at a homeless encampment near 28th and Lake Street, leaving eight people injured. City officials recently filed a lawsuit against the landowner of the encampment, saying the property is a public health nuisance.



Minneapolis police are investigating a mass shooting at a homeless encampment late Monday night that left eight people hurt. This shooting comes as police are investigating another mass shooting that injured five people just hours earlier.

Mass shooting at homeless encampment

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday near 28th and East Lake Street in the Longfellow neighborhood. Police reported that eight people, five men and three women, were shot. Five of the victims were located at the encampment while three others went to nearby hospitals.

At the encampment, police found a man and woman in tents with life-threatening gunshot wounds to the head. Another man at the encampment had a life-threatening gunshot wound to the stomach, while a man and woman sustained non-life-threatening leg injuries.

Of the three who went to hospitals, one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound walked into Children’s Hospital and was transferred to Hennepin Healthcare. A woman with a graze wound went to Abbott Northwestern, and a man with life-threatening gunshot injuries to his neck and torso arrived at Regions Hospital.

In total, three men and one woman have life-threatening injuries, while four others are expected to survive.

It’s unclear what led to the gunfire, but police believe it was a shootout between at least two people.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings at the scene, but police are uncertain if all the casings have been discovered given the debris inside the encampment. Some of the tents in the encampment started on fire after the shooting, and firefighters were called in to put out the flames.

Minneapolis police investigating a mass shooting at a homeless encampment. (FOX 9)

What they're saying:

"There's been far too many victims, there's been a whole lot of trauma in the community. People need to know we're not going to quit. We're going to continue to do everything that we possibly can both to hold these folks accountable and try to do things to prevent future violence from happening," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

What we don't know:

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

Lawsuit against encampment property owner

The backstory:

The shooting occurred at the site of an ongoing legal battle where city officials are suing landowner Hamoudi Sabri for refusing to clear the encampment. The city declared the property a "public health nuisance" and previously voiced concerns about the posed safety and health risks.

Sabri’s M&S Properties, LLC, is facing approximately $15,000 in citations and fines related to the encampment. The Minneapolis City Council met on Sept. 8 and voted 6-4 in favor of moving forward with litigating against Sabri. The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 11.

What's next:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that officials will be clearing the encampment once the crime scene has been cleared.

"As soon as this crime scene has been investigated, we're shutting this thing down. If [Sabri] wants to sue us, he can. If he wants to take this up in court, that is certainly his prerogative, but this is not safe. This is a danger to the community and it's being shut down right now," Frey said during a press conference Monday night.

Lake Street transit mass shooting

Dig deeper:

The mass shooting near 28th and East Lake Street comes approximately 12 hours after another mass shooting in Minneapolis that left five people hurt.

Police responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of Greenway near Lake Street and Stevens Avenue, just steps from the transit station, shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday.

The shooting left five people injured, including one person who sustained what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

What they're saying:

"I know there's been a lot of violence lately, and we just want our community to know we're not going to give up, and we will continue to fight so that every person in this city can be safe," Chief O'Hara said at Monday's news conference following the second mass shooting.

The investigations into both shootings are ongoing. It’s unknown whether they are related.