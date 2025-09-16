MPD chief talks mass shootings, says 'I'm exhausted from all these crime scenes'

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara joined Amy Hockert on FOX 9’s All Day on Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics as the city has experienced a rash of gun violence over the last month.

Over the last 28 days, there have been armed robberies, people openly carrying guns and at least two separate mass shootings.

Mass shooting at homeless encampment

What we know:

As many as eight people were injured, with three having life-threatening injuries, after a mass shooting Monday night at a homeless encampment near 28th and East Lake Street. That happened about 12 hours after a mass shooting that left five people injured near the Lake Street transit station at Lake Street and Stevens Avenue. One victim there sustained what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

O’Hara linked the gun violence near the encampments to people in the area using and being addicted to fentanyl.

"This is often a fentanyl-use problem. We create these permissive spaces that allow more and more people addicted to fentanyl to hang out there and use it freely as if people who are addicted to fentanyl are going to make good decisions in that environment," O’Hara said. "Inevitably, when you have so many people addicted to an illegal substance there, you’re going to at some point have some dispute about the distribution of drugs. When there is that type of dispute, that’s not something people call the police about, that gets settled through violence."

O’Hara added, "It’s gotten to a point where, at least at these two spots, enough is enough, we can’t risk people getting shot and dying. I also believe it’s not the role of police to arrest people that are addicted, that are suffering from substance abuse. Putting them in jail is not going to help them. The reality is when it gets to a point where we have mass shootings and people potentially getting killed, that is a public safety emergency, and it is the role of the police to try and do something about it, try and prevent this environment from continuing. It’s an issue the entire state should be concerned about."

O’Hara recalls Annunciation shooting response

Why you should care:

O’Hara talked extensively about the police response to the Aug. 27 mass shooting at Annunciation Church. Two students were killed, another 18 were wounded and three adults were shot.

O’Hara says Lieutenant Ryan Kelly was the first officer on scene, within four minutes of the initial reports. Kelly ran into the church, asked where the shooter was and ran that direction without hesitation. It was 14 minutes between when Kelly was on scene, and the final patient was loaded into an ambulance. O’Hara said he spoke with an Annunciation parent at Sunday’s funeral for Harper Moyski.

"That cop didn’t have SWAT gear, a rifle, helmet, anything. A parent told me ‘That’s the first time any of us felt like we might survive this.’ I know from watching that officer’s video, he was very decisive, very clear and giving direction to be sure we were searching. The bottom line is those officers that initially responded to the time the last patient was bandaged was 14 minutes. That time period is absolute remarkable. This clearly could’ve been so much worse."

‘I’m exhausted from going to all these crime scenes’

What they're saying:

O’Hara was asked for his view on gun legislation as the Minnesota Legislature is expected to convene for a special session in the aftermath of the Annunciation shooting.

Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Annunciation parents are calling for a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. Republican leaders want the focus to be on mental health resources, and increased school security.

O’Hara says he wishes it wouldn’t be a political issue.

"From my perspective as chief, I’m exhausted from going to all of these crime scenes. The city is awash in illegal guns, too many guns with high-capacity magazines. I’m exhausted from all of it, it’s disgusting to see children targeted the way that they were. All of it is gross, all of this violence is disgusting, and I wish people would get out of their corners and stop making this all a political argument and just address whatever we can address to try and prevent the next shooting," O’Hara said. "We should be doing everything we can to stop this violence that’s happening."