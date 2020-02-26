Delta temporarily suspends service between MSP and Seoul due to coronavirus concerns

article

Delta Airlines announced it will suspend service between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Seoul, South Korea from Feb. 29 to April 30 due to global health concerns related to coronavirus.

The airline is temporarily reducing the number of weekly flights it operates between the U.S. and Seoul-Incheon (ICN), South Korea and will suspend service between MSP and ICN, with the last flight departing MSP for ICN on Feb. 28 and departing ICN for MSP on Feb. 29, according to a news release.

Delta will also reduce its services between ICN and Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle to only five times weekly through April 30. In addition, the airline’s new service from Incheon to Manila, previously scheduled to begin March 29, will now start on May 1.

"The health and safety of customers and employees is Delta's top priority and the airline has put in place a number of processes and mitigation strategies to respond to the growing concern," officials said in a statement. "Delta remains in constant contact with the foremost communicable disease experts at the CDC, WHO and local health officials to respond to the coronavirus as well as ensure training, policies, procedures and cabin cleaning and disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines."

Delta is also offering a change fee waiver for customers who wish to adjust their travel plans for flights between the U.S. and South Korea, China and Italy.