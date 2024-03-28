2 Delta planes clip wings at MSP Airport

article

Two planes needed to return to their gates after clipping each other’s wings on the taxiway at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) on Wednesday.

According to the Metropolitan Airport Commission (MAC), between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., the two Delta planes, one headed to Tuscon with 136 passengers, and another headed to Palm Beach with 151 passengers, clipped wings on the taxiway.

Following the incident, both returned to their gates to deplane. No injuries have been reported.

The incident is not currently impacting MSP operations, MAC says.

FOX 9 has reached out to Delta Air Lines for further information. The airline provided the following statement: "Delta teams are working to reaccommodate customers to their final destinations after a low-speed wingtip contact of two aircraft at MSP. We apologize to our customers for the resulting delay in their travels."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.