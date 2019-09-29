Delivery service seeking 'curd nerd' to travel Wisconsin and taste test cheese curds

article

A food delivery service has a job opening perfect for cheese-lovers.

EatStreet is looking to hire a "curd nerd." If hired, you'd get the chance to travel around Wisconsin for two weeks to sample and document all the cheese curds in Dairyland.

The position pays up to $12.50 per hour and up to $1,000 for two weeks of work. EatStreet will cover all expenses as part of the experience.

The "curd nerd" would work from October 15 to October 29. For the job, the company is looking for "an outgoing, engaging and passionate person" that can tell a story on social media and be the face of their "Curd Campaign."

Applications for the position are due by October 2. You can click here to apply.