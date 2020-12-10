DEED to begin payments to unemployed high school students impacted by COVID-19

Starting Friday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will begin processing unemployment benefit payments for workers in high school who were affected by the pandemic.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on Dec. 1 that high school students can apply for benefits if they lost their job due to the pandemic. Before issuing the payments, DEED was waiting for the court's final order and additional clarifications.

The payments will be retroactive, which means those who lost their job at the beginning of the pandemic can apply.

DEED determines eligibility on a case-by-case basis.

DEED expects to begin authorizing payments for those who are eligible on Friday, but it may take a few days before the payments appear in the students' bank accounts.

Where to apply

Impacted high school students can apply at www.uimn.org. The Department of Labor clarified that applications can be received after Dec. 26, but DEED is urging people to apply as soon as possible.

Those who have already applied, do not need to apply again. Those applications are already under review.