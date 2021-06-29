Debate starts on Minn. public safety bill with police issue unsettled, partial shutdown looming

Minnesota lawmakers started debating the public safety budget bill Tuesday afternoon, with the outcome uncertain as the divided Legislature remains at odds over police accountability measures.

State prisons and courts would be without funding on Thursday if lawmakers can't pass the bill by then. Other significant budget areas are also unfinished: K-12 education, and a bill that funds numerous state offices and elections.

Democratic lawmakers who got few of the police oversight changes they sought during negotiations are planning to offer amendments later Tuesday on the House floor. Activists are calling on DFL lawmakers to keep fighting and want Gov. Tim Walz to veto the bill without the changes, something Walz said Monday he won't do. Republicans who control the Senate are pressing to pass the public safety bill as written.

What to watch from the House

The House is poised to debate the bill late into the night. House lawmakers have filed 23 amendments, each of which can draw a lengthy debate.

Members of the DFL's People of Color and Indigenous Caucus have filed several of the amendments, seeking a ban on traffic stops for minor equipment violations, restrictions on arrest warrants, and an increase in the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits against police officers.

The key questions: Will the POCI Caucus succeed in adding amendments? If no amendments are added, will POCI Caucus members vote against the bill? Democrats control the House by a 70-64 margin, meaning three no votes from DFL members will block the bill without Republicans voting in favor of the legislation.

"I would certainly understand why lots of other folks will not vote for the bill," House Public Safety committee chairman Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul, told reporters Monday.

Senate Republicans vow to strip out any new amendments once they get possession of the bill, sending the bill into conference committee that would likely drag on for days -- past Wednesday's budget deadline.

"We have gone as far as we can go," Senate Judiciary committee chairman Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

The bill includes some new restrictions on no-knock warrants, $1.9 million for body cameras, and tougher criminal penalties for people who assault police officers, judges or prosecutors.

Jobs bill passes without refinery safety measure

Lawmakers are sent the jobs and public safety bill to Walz's desk later Tuesday after negotiators from the House and Senate stripped out an oil refinery safety provision that drew headlines last week.

The bill includes $150 million for business relief, some of which will help rebuild riot-damaged businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul. It also has $70 million for broadband expansion.

The refinery measure would've forced refinery owners to only bring in workers who have apprenticeship training. The training could be through labor unions, or the refinery company could offer a training program. An amendment was added to the bill in the Senate two weeks ago before Republicans took it out and repassed the legislation. The House then added the same amendment, sending it into negotiations over the weekend.

It will be the ninth budget bill to make it to Walz's desk, joining health and human services, environment and natural resources, and housing. Walz has already signed the transportation, higher education, agriculture, commerce, and Legacy funding budgets into law.

Two other bills, taxes and bonding, do not have June 30 deadlines but have not passed. The taxes bill includes a tax break that fully forgives business Paycheck Protection Program loans and the first $10,200 in 2020 unemployment benefits.