Death investigation underway after woman found unresponsive in bathtub at Hinckley, Minnesota hotel

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a hotel in Hinckley, Minnesota Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 10:44 p.m., dispatch received a call that a woman may be drowning in a bathtub at the America’s Best Hotel in Hinckley. When deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene, they found a Wisconsin woman in her 50s who was unresponsive.

They initiated life-saving measures and airlifted the woman to a hospital in the Twin Cities, where she later died.

The person accompanying the woman said she had been drinking alcohol before the incident. The sheriff’s office says it is unclear at this time if the woman suffered a medical condition while in the bathtub.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy of the woman’s body. Her identity will not be released until family is notified.