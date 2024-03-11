Deadly Wisconsin crash: Hero recount rescue of toddler

The bystander who jumped in to help rescue the lone survivor of a deadly Wisconsin crash says he feels he was placed there for a reason.

Nathanial Jahn was driving to work Friday morning when he witnessed a van turn into oncoming traffic on Highway 95 and collide with a semi-truck. Wisconsin authorities say nine people were killed in the crash including both drivers.

"I dug down through the debris, listening for the cries and pulling back the debris. I noticed there was a little baby - It turns out to be a little baby boy," Jahn recalled. "He was crying, but his arms were moving and his legs were moving and he was kind of in the fetal position."

Jahn said he tried to comfort the two-year-old and brought him to safety.

The boy was the only person to survive the crash. Both his parents, baby sister, grandma and two aunts were among those killed. The driver of their van and the driver of the semi truck were also killed.

"I definitely believe I was put there for a reason," Jahn said.

Jahn is a Marine who served two tours in Iraq and says his military training kicked in when he saw the crash.

Monday, authorities in Wisconsin identified the victims as: James K. McCoy, 46; Linda Byler, 44; Lydia Byler, 24; Orla Schrock, 24; Ellen Schrock, 23; Delila Schrock, 21; Suzanna Hertzler, 18; along with a 6-month-old child. The driver of the semi-truck, who was also killed, was identified as Daniel Liddicoat.

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.