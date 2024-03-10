Amish community grieves after devastating Wisconsin crash

As investigators in Clark County, Wisconsin, piece together how a crash left nine people dead, a community hundreds of miles away in southwestern Virginia is grieving.

A van and semi-truck collided Friday on Highway 95 in western Wisconsin, southeast of Eau Claire, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Of the ten people involved in the crash, nine of them died. A toddler was the lone survivor.

Most of the people in the van were part of an Amish community in the small, rural community of Burke’s Garden in southwestern Virginia. The population is about 300, and it’s believed that nearly half of the community is Amish.

An information line set up by the Amish community says seven of the crash victims, ranging in age from six months to 44 years old, were part of their community. An almost 2-year-old survived, but he lost both of his parents, his baby sister, his grandma, and two aunts in the crash.

The information line also says the driver of the van was 45 years old and lived in nearby Pounding Mill, Virginia. Wisconsin authorities said the semi driver was also killed in the crash.

"Having nine lines snuffed out in one accident is a tremendous shock. No words can explain it. It is totally beyond our comprehension. Our hearts are torn and bleeding," the Amish community’s information line says.

Their neighbors in Virginia are now rallying around them. Sara and Jodi White, who were born and raised in Burke’s Garden, Virginia, said their hearts are broken thinking about these families whose children they watched grow up.

"It has been the most devastating thing this community has ever went through," said Sara White. "You could say ‘I'm sorry,’ but that doesn't cover the loss of somebody. And when you are one person and you've lost your wife, two children, your son-in-law, your grandchild, I mean, what do you say to that person?"

The Whites have spearheaded the effort to raise money and collect donations. Their trunks are full of paper plates, utensils, water and other items that the Amish community will need as they prepare to welcome thousands to southwestern Virginia for support and funeral services.

"The Amish community is a community of people that will give you anything that they have to give," said Jodi White. "The faith and the strength that's being displayed by this group of people right now – it's unmatched. It's something that really is very admirable."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the Amish families. A donation account has also been set up at First Sentinel Bank in Virginia.