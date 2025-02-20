Deadly assault on Lyndale Avenue leads to arrest of man: Police

The Brief Police say a man was assaulted on the 2500 block of Lyndale Avenue South and died from his injuries days later. Investigators arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the incident. He remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail. Further details regarding the circumstances of the attack were not immediately available.



Minneapolis police have arrested a suspect in connection with a man who was "brutally assaulted" in broad daylight and later died from his injuries.

Assault on Lyndale Avenue South

What we know:

Around 12:20 p.m. on Feb. 15, officers responded to reports of a man lying on the ground with a head injury. Upon arrival, officers discovered the unconscious man outside a business on the 2500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital, but police were notified on Tuesday morning that he had succumbed to his injuries, according to a press release.

The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was assaulted by a man who then fled the scene prior to police arrival. Investigators later tracked the suspect to a residence on the 2800 block of Knox Avenue South. Days after the attack, police and SWAT members executed a high-risk warrant, arresting the 42-year-old man.

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed additional details about the attack, or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

The 42-year-old man remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail. He has not been officially charged as of Thursday morning.

Police chief response

Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara issued the following statement on Wednesday regarding the attack:

"This is yet another instance of a violent individual showing complete disregard for human life. The suspect allegedly threatened and brutally assaulted the victim in broad daylight, in full view of the public. This kind of violence will not be tolerated. I am proud of the dedicated and effective efforts of our investigators who continue to excel in their work."