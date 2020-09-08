Customers at 3 Rice Lake, Wisconsin bars exposed to COVID-19 Friday and Saturday nights

Health officials say customers at three Rice Lake, Wisconsin bars had COVID-19 exposures Friday and Saturday nights.

According to the Barron County Public Health office, Moose Lodge, Mary’s Midway Bar and Mr. Bob’s Bar all had potential COVID-19 exposures.

The exposures occurred between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday night at Moose Lodge, between 8 and 10 p.m. Friday night at Mary’s Midway Bar and between 10 and 11 p.m. Saturday at Mr. Bob’s Bar.

Health officials are asking anybody who was at those places during those time frames and are experiencing symptoms should stay home, not go to work and contact a healthcare provider to be tested for COVID-19.

Anyone who was potentially exposed but are not experiencing symptoms should watch for signs of illness and, if they start to feel sick, contact your doctor.