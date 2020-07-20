Cub Foods opens community market at damaged Broadway Avenue location in Minneapolis

article

Cub Foods opened another temporary community market in Minneapolis to address food insecurities near the Broadway Avenue store, which was damaged during the riots that followed the death of George Floyd.

The 23,000-square-foot market is located at the Broadway store and is offering key items as well as pharmacy needs as the store undergoes construction. The new store is expected to be completed later this fall.

Earlier this month, Cub Foods opened a community market at the Lake Street location to help provide essentials to the community. The new Lake Street store is also expected to open in the fall.

