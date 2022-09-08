Crystal police investigating shooting near bus stop

Police are investigating a shooting in Crystal, Minnesota, which witnesses say happened after students got off a bus nearby Wednesday afternoon.

The Crystal Police Department says at 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, authorities received 911 calls about possible gunshots fired in the area of 38th and Adair avenues. Police arrived and found "a number" of spent shell casings. Witnesses saw a likely suspect vehicle leaving the area right after gunshots were heard.

Reports on social media allege shots were fired at the group of students who got off the bus. Police would not comment on this.

Police found "older juveniles" walking away from the area and believe they were connected to the incident. They were not cooperative with officers, police said. Ring doorbell footage from the area shows children with backpacks running away.

The initial investigation found this wasn't a random incident and was specifically targeted, with police saying they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Police said they would not be releasing any more information at this time as to "not jeopardize the success of the investigation and prosecution." Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the department's tipline at 763-531-1020.

The Robbinsdale Area School District sent out the following email to Cooper families Wednesday night:

"Dear Cooper families,

"I'm writing to provide an update on an incident that happened yesterday afternoon at one of our bus stops in a neighborhood near the intersection of 38th and Adair Avenues shortly after 4 p.m.

"According to the Crystal Police Department, there were reports of gunshots fired near a bus stop after some Cooper students had gotten off the bus. Police responded immediately and determined that no one was injured.

"The police have said the incident was not random, and that they don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

"Because this is a police matter there is not more that we can tell our families. We know that they are continuing to investigate the situation.

"Please encourage your students to talk with trusted adults if they have concerns about safety in our school or in the community. If your students are upset about the incident, or other matters, we have staff our counselors and other support staff are here to assist our students and families.

"Sincerely,

"Dr. Frank Herman, Principal"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.