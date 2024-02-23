Man booked into Crow Wing County Jail for DWI dies in cell

A man died in the Crow Wing County Jail after being booked for driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

At about 9 p.m. on Feb. 22, Crow Wing County Jail staff discovered a man unresponsive in a cell. Officials attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful, a press release says.

The man had been booked into jail earlier in the evening for a DWI.

The man's identity and cause of death have not been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota Department of Corrections are investigating.