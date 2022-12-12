Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
9
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Pope County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County

CrimeWatchMpls owner sues conservative think tank over embedded tweets

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Twitter
FOX 9
article

(Photo illustration by Chesnot / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The owner of a crime-tracking Twitter account in Minneapolis is accusing a conservative think tank of copyright infringement in a federal lawsuit for embedding her tweets.

Shelley Leeson, who runs the @CrimeWatchMpls Twitter account, is accusing the American Experiment of infringement for embedding CrimeWatchMpls posts on its website HighCrimeMN.com, which highlighted rising crime in the state in recent years.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Monday, accuses American Experiment of using an embedded feed of CrimeWatchMpls's tweets on its website, highlighting several tweets from September including a fight at the State Fair, a shooting at Bullwinkle's, and a protest at Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas over violence.

The tweets were used on an American Experiment webpage titled "Minnesota is now a high crime state," the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit includes a screenshot showing CrimeWatch's Twitter feed prominently embedded on the webpage. While there are no advertisements on the site, the lawsuit points out the webpage features a link for visitors to donate.

The lawsuit claims that Leeson's attorney, Nathan Hansen, emailed a draft of the lawsuit to American Experiment president John Hinderaker, who reportedly responded: "[He was] surprised to learn that Ms. Leeson does not want the [Center of the American Experiment] to help publicize her work... I do not agree with your legal theories, but as a courtesy to Ms. Leeson we have deleted the Twitter feed from our HighCrimeMN.com page."

During a check on Monday, FOX 9 found the American Experiment had replaced the CrimeWatch feed with tweets from @SafetyAlertMN -- another popular Twin Cities public safety account.

The legal grounding for copyright infringement when it comes to embedding tweets is murky with most legal battles centering around photos or videos – not pure textual content. 

Leeson is seeking $150,000 per violation for the eight highlighted tweets.