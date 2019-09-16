Crews rescue man from Barron County grain bin

Crews rescued a man who was trapped in a grain bin in Dallas, Wisconsin, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.

At 4:45 p.m. the sheriff's office received a 911 call that a man needed rescue from a grain bin in the 1500 block of 5th 1/2 Avenue.

When responders arrived, they found a man trapped up to his mouth in soybeans. He was barely breathing. Using grain bin rescue panels, the team removed him from the bin after about 20 minutes.

He was flown to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.