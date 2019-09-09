Crews put out fire at Jennie-O Plant in Barron, Wis.

article

Officials are investigating after a fire started Monday at the Jennie-O Plant in Barron, Wisconsin.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, at 7:32 a.m. Monday, firefighters were dispatched to a fire inside the feed mill cooling tower located at the Jennie-O Plant in Barron.

Officials said crews reported heavy smoke from the west side of the building and requested additional manpower.

Firefighters made it inside the tower and searched each floor. They didn't find any victims and learned that all employees had been accounted for.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the cooling tower without extending into adjacent structures.

The fire was classified under control at 9:19 a.m.