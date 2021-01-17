Crews fight greenhouse fire at Gertens in Inver Grove Heights

article

Crews are battling a fire at Gertens Garden Center in Inver Grove Heights Sunday night.

Dakota County Dispatch said the fire is burning a structure at the Gertens location at 5500 Blaine Avenue in Inver Grove Heights. The first fire call came in at 6:38 p.m.

The owner of the business said the fire burned a greenhouse.

Smoke could be seen emanating from the structure on MnDOT traffic cameras.

MnDOT traffic cameras show a greenhouse at Gertens Garden Center in Inver Grove Heights emitting smoke Sunday night. (MnDOT)

