Crews begin demolition of Midway Shopping Center in St. Paul

Nearly a year and a half after it was heavily damaged during the riots, crews have started demolition work on the Midway Shopping Center in St. Paul.

Problems with the demolition application caused months of delays. Now, the property owner is hoping after the old buildings come down they can move forward on a redevelopment plan that calls for apartments, offices, hotels, parks and other amenities.

The Midway shopping center was among the many businesses damaged during the riots in 2020.