South St. Paul house reduced to rubble after fire
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A home in South St. Paul was reduced to rubble following a fire Thursday morning.
Few details have been confirmed, but officials have said the fire started in a home near the 900 block of Dale Street West around 6 a.m. MnDOT traffic cameras showed the fire, with massive flames coming from the building.
SkyFOX flew over the home at 8:30 a.m. The house was reduced to mostly rubble, with a few exterior walls still standing.
A fire was reported at a home in South St. Paul on Nov. 30, 2023.
No injuries have been reported as of this writing.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.