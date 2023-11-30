Expand / Collapse search

South St. Paul house reduced to rubble after fire

By FOX 9 Staff
South St. Paul
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A home in South St. Paul was reduced to rubble following a fire Thursday morning. 

Few details have been confirmed, but officials have said the fire started in a home near the 900 block of Dale Street West around 6 a.m. MnDOT traffic cameras showed the fire, with massive flames coming from the building.

House fire in South St. Paul

SkyFOX flew over the home at 8:30 a.m. The house was reduced to mostly rubble, with a few exterior walls still standing. 

A fire was reported at a home in South St. Paul on Nov. 30, 2023.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 