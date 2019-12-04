Crash involving 2 semis closes I-94 lanes near Ashby, Minn.

article

A crash involving two semis closed lanes on eastbound I-94 in northwest Minnesota near Ashby Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash. Drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The right lane of the interstate was closed until the debris was cleaned up.

Debris litters the roadway on I-94 after a crash involving two semis. (MnDOT)

Photos of the scene showed the siding of one of the trucks dangling off and debris on the roadway and the side of the roadway.