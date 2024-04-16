Minnesota schools selected for job training grants

More than a dozen school districts have been awarded grant funding to develop and expand programs that provide exposure and paid work experience for Minnesota students 16 years of age and older.

The grants have been funded through the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s (DLI) Youth Skills Training (YST) program since 2017 in an effort to "create and provide employment training for student learners in high-growth, high-demand occupations."

"These Youth Skills Training partnership grants will help high school students throughout Minnesota find pathways to high-growth, high-demand occupations and allow them to participate in safe, meaningful work experiences in their community," said Nicole Blissenbach, DLI commissioner in a statement.

Grants can be used to create programs, recruit students and employers, provide training, transport students and pay for industry-related student certifications, according to a DLI announcement.

A total of 17 different partners will be awarded grants and split the lump sum of $1.5 million in funding for program operations from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2026.

Below is a list of recipients said to offer work experience in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, health care and information technology:

Albert Lea Area Schools

Bemidji Career Academies

Cambridge-Isanti Public School District

Detroit Lakes Public Schools

Fergus Falls High School

Great River School (St. Paul)

Hennepin West Consortium

Hermantown Community Schools

Itasca Area Schools Collaborative

Minneapolis Public Schools – Camden High

Minneapolis Public Schools – Wellstone International High School

Moorhead Public Schools

New Prague Area Schools

Parkers Prairie School District

Perham Schools

ROCORI School District

Staples-Motley School District

A new round of grant applications is expected to open in winter 2024.