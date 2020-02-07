Crash in St. Paul sends pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries

article

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood Friday night, according to St. Paul police.

Police responded to the crash at 8:12 p.m. Officers learned a woman was crossing 7th Street West near Homer Street when she was hit by a vehicle. Emergency crews took her to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old girl, has been detained. Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.