Crash in Blaine, Minnesota leaves one dead

A woman died after the SUV she was driving was hit by a semi-truck in Blaine, Minnesota, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. when a man driving a semi-truck south on Central Avenue Northeast collided with an SUV traveling east on 109th Avenue Northeast.

The woman driving the SUV was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.