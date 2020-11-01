COVID-19 positive inmate dies at Stillwater prison Sunday

article

A 61-year-old inmate who died at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater Sunday tested positive for COVID-19, the state announced Sunday night.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the man died just after 11 a.m. Sunday. He tested positive for COVID-19 Oct. 20.

The man was hospitalized and released Saturday. He was said to have an extensive medical history.

This is the third coronavirus-related death of an inmate in Minnesota prisons since the pandemic began. Currently, 1,278 men are incarcerated at MCF-Stillwater and more than 750 of them have tested positive for COVID-19. 150 staff members have also tested positive.

Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell extended condolences to the loved ones of the inmate and said the prison system continues to take steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“The growth in spread at Stillwater has been different than in any other facility in the system to date,” said Stillwater Warden Guy Bosch. “It is notable that the Stillwater facility did not have a single confirmed COVID case until late September, which was the start of the current outbreak. We continue to investigate whether facility age, design, and infrastructure may influence the spread of COVID-19 and other viral infections, such as the flu.”