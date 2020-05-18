COVID-19 outbreak identified in River Falls, Wisconsin apartment complex

Public health officials in western Wisconsin say they have identified an outbreak of COVID-19 in an apartment complex in River Falls.

Three households in the apartment complex have members who tested positive this week and 11 other people are currently displaying symptoms, according to Pierce County Public Health. All ill individuals and members of their households are currently isolated.

Public health officials are not releasing the name of the apartment complex at this time, but say all the residents have been notified of the outbreak and people who were known to have prolonged close contact with the ill individuals have been contacted.

Pierce County Public Health is advising residents of the apartment complex to closely monitor themselves for symptoms and call their healthcare provider to request a test if they become ill.

They are also advising residents to avoid close physical contact with each other and not allow children to play together.

There have been 12,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin to date and 453 deaths.