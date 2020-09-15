COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases increase 52% over last 2 weeks, 4th highest rate in U.S.

The state of Wisconsin has seen a 52 percent increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, the fourth-highest rate in the United States.

In addition, the state has seen a 35 percent increase in new cases over the last one week, the fifth highest mark nationally.

Tuesday, the state's percent positive rate dipped to 11 percent after two record-breaking highs in the previous two days. The 7-day average remains at 14 percent.

1,348 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the state Tuesday, marking the fifth day in the last week where more than 1,000 cases were reported. The 7-day average case increase rose again Tuesday to a high of 1,261.

There have now been 91,304 total COVID-19 cases in the state of Wisconsin. 79,557 have recovered from the virus, 6,406 have been hospitalized and 1,220 have died to date.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.