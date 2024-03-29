Couple sentenced after 50 pounds of cocaine intercepted at MSP Airport

article

A married couple from Michigan was sentenced in federal court this week after Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport police intercepted more than 50 pounds of cocaine on inbound flights from Los Angeles.

Ladale Jajaum Solomon, 30, and Leila Daresl Ivery, 30, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Ivery was sentenced on Tuesday to 57 months (4.75 years) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Solomon was sentenced on Thursday to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

In May 2023, the couple flew on separate flights from Los Angeles to Cleveland, Ohio, with a layover at the MSP airport. Law enforcement said the couple had cocaine in their checked bags and obtained a search warrant, according to court records.

Inside Solomon’s bag, authorities found 25.6 pounds of cocaine. He claimed he didn’t know there was cocaine in the bag and thought he was transporting a large amount of cash. He added he was paid thousands of dollars to carry the bag and would get contacted when he landed in Ohio. Officers searched his phone, which showed seven previous flights from LAX to Ohio, charges allege.

Officers later searched Ivery’s bag and discovered 25.88 pounds of cocaine, for a total of 51.5 pounds between the two travelers. Given the amount of drugs seized, law enforcement believes they both hold higher positions in the drug distribution hierarchy. The Department of Justice said the couple conspired to distribute cocaine together from January 2022 through May 2023.

Ivery and Solomon were facing one count of importing controlled substances across state borders and one count of first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime with aggravating factors in Hennepin County court. However, prosecutors dropped the charges after they were federally indicted.